UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Superman' Director Richard Donner Dies At 91

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:50 AM

'Superman' director Richard Donner dies at 91

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Richard Donner, a prolific filmmaker who directed the first "Superman" movie, "The Goonies," and other blockbuster hits, died on Monday at age 91, US media reported.

Donner's other credits include the 1976 horror classic "The Omen," the "Lethal Weapon" cop franchise with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover starting in 1987, "Scrooged" (1988) and his final movie in 2006, "16 Blocks." He also directed episodes of iconic 20th century television shows such as "Get Smart," "Perry Mason," "Gilligan's Island" and "The Twilight Zone," according to IMDB, and took on a producer role for blockbuster hits including "X-Men" and "Free Willy." The Hollywood Reporter cited Donner's assistant in confirming his death, while Deadline said there was no cause of death revealed by Donner's business manage or producer wife, Lauren Schuler Donner.

"Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine," "Goonies" star Sean Astin said on Twitter.

"He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared," Astin tweeted about his time acting in the 1985 teen treasure hunt movie.

Fellow director Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story on which "The Goonies" was based, said in a statement that Donner had a "powerful command of his movies.""Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and - of course - the greatest Goonie of all," Spielberg said in the statement tweeted by his production company Amblin.

Donner was born in the Bronx and grew up in New York before attending New York University and joining the US military, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies Business Twitter Company Died Wife Man Circle New York Colombian Peso Media TV All Coach Weapon Love

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

10 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

8 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

8 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

8 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

8 hours ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.