Suspected gunman at US food festival shot and killed: police

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A suspected gunman in a deadly shooting at a food festival in California was shot and killed by officers, police said Sunday.

The shooting which took place at the site of a major garlic festival in Gilroy, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose, left four people dead including the gunman, Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee said.

"Officers were in that area, and engaged the suspect in less than a minute. The suspect was shot and killed," said Smithee.

A search for a possible second suspect was ongoing, he added.