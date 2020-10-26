Suspected Rwandan genocide financier in The Hague: court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Felicien Kabuga, suspected of financing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has been transferred from France to The Hague to stand trial on charges of genocide, a UN tribunal said Monday.

"His initial appearance will be held in due course before a judge of the trial chamber assigned to his case," the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said in a statement.