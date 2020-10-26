UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Rwandan Genocide Financier In The Hague: Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Suspected Rwandan genocide financier in The Hague: court

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Felicien Kabuga, suspected of financing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has been transferred from France to The Hague to stand trial on charges of genocide, a UN tribunal said Monday.

"His initial appearance will be held in due course before a judge of the trial chamber assigned to his case," the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations France The Hague Chamber Criminals From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

19 minutes ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

34 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

1 hour ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.