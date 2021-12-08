UrduPoint.com

Swedish PM Steps Down From IMF Steering Committee

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Swedish PM steps down from IMF steering committee

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Magdalena Andersson, who last week became the first woman to hold the post of prime minister in Sweden, will step down as chair of the IMF's steering committee, the Washington-based crisis lender announced Tuesday.

Andersson had last January been appointed to a three-year term atop the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the group of finance ministers and central bankers that advises the institution's board.

She was the first woman to hold that post, and at the time was the finance minister in Sweden's government. In November, she ascended to the prime minister's office, though her initial stay lasted only hours after her budget failed to pass through parliament and the Green Party quit her coalition government.

Parliament elected her to the post again five days later.

"Ms. Andersson's term as Chair was productive and successful," the IMF said in a statement, noting that she'd step down at the end of December.

The IMF listed among her accomplishments "the extraordinary pandemic-related support to the IMF membership" and "significant efforts to strengthen the fund to better serve the membership to craft strong policies to promote a sustainable, green, inclusive and transformational recovery.""The selection process for the next chair is currently underway," it added.

Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has already been nominated as the European candidate to chair the committee, her ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Parliament Budget Magdalena Sweden January November December Women Post Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

41 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

8 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

9 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

9 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.