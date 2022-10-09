UrduPoint.com

Swiatek Into Ostrava Final With 60th Win Of 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Swiatek into Ostrava final with 60th win of 2022

Ostrava, Czech Republic, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 60th win of the season on Saturday with a three-set victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the Ostrava WTA final.

French and US Open champion Swiatek won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4 and equalled Caroline Wozniacki, the last player to win 60 matches in a single season in 2017.

The 21-year-old Pole's two-hour and 38-minute win also gave her a 10th successive victory and a spot in her eighth final of the year.

Swiatek is 10-1 in WTA Tour singles finals, with her only loss coming to Slovenia's Polona Hercog in her first career championship match at Lugano in 2019.

Barbora Krejcikova also needed three sets to make the final, surviving a 17-ace barrage from Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to triumph 3-6, 7-6 (74), 6-4 in two hours and 21 minutes.

"I know that the final is going to be tough, and Barbora plays a little bit differently than my opponent today, so tactically I have to be ready," said Swiatek.

"It doesn't really matter for me if it's a final or any other round, I'm just going to give it my all." Former French Open champion Krejcikova, who captured the Tallinn title last weekend, is on an eight-match winning streak.

The Czech will have her work cut out in Sunday's final with the Polish star coming out on top in Miami and Rome last year.

"It's amazing what I've achieved in the last two weeks, so I feel really happy and really glad with the way I'm performing so far," said Krejcikova.

Related Topics

World Russia Ostrava Tallinn Rome Lugano Miami Slovenia Sunday 2017 2019 All From Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

35 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

52 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.