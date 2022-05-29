Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :World number one Iga Swiatek was the only top 10 seed left standing at the French Open on Saturday after racking up her 31st straight win as third seed Paula Badosa and seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka crashed out.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion, dropped serve three times against 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic of Montenegro before sealing a 6-3, 7-5 third round victory.

"I wanted to play really aggressively but sometimes I felt I was hitting with too much power and it was hard to control," said the 20-year-old Pole.