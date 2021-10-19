UrduPoint.com

Swiss Glaciers Shrink Despite Heavy Snow In 2021: Report

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Swiss glaciers shrink despite heavy snow in 2021: report

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Switzerland's glaciers are continuing to shrink as a result of climate change, even if snowfall was heavy this year and the summer comparatively cool, a top scientific panel said on Tuesday.

"The volume of Swiss glaciers decreased by almost one percent in 2021, in spite of plentiful snow in winter and a pretty cool summer," the Cryospheric Commission of the Swiss academy of Sciences said in a report.

"In terms of weather, the conditions were right in 2021 to give the glaciers a breather," the report said.

"Unfortunately, in times of climate change, even a 'good' year is not good enough for the glaciers: The loss of ice continued, albeit at a slower pace, despite abundant snow in the winter and a comparatively cool and mixed summer weather.

" The snowfall was heavier than usual in May, the panel said.

On the Claridenfirn mountain of 2,890 metres (9,500 feet), seven metres of snow fell -- the most since observations began in 1914.

"Nevertheless, the melt had been considerable by the end of September, and throughout Switzerland some 400 million tonnes of ice had been lost over the last 12 months, almost one percent of the remaining glacier volume."The Swiss glacier monitoring network, GLAMOS, documented ice loss on all 22 glaciers, the scientists said.

"Although the losses were smaller than in recent years, no gains were recorded for any of the glaciers," the report said.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Switzerland May September All Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway ..

UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Norway on new government

43 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Isl ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Proph ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

2 hours ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

4 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

4 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.