UrduPoint.com

Sword Carried By Napoleon In 1799 Coup Up For Auction In US

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:00 AM

Sword carried by Napoleon in 1799 coup up for auction in US

New York, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 will go under the hammer at the weekend with five other weapons that belonged to the French emperor, US auctioneers announced.

The lot, which will be put up for auction from December 3 to 5 by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, is valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million.

The sword, with its scabbard, is the "crown jewel" of the collection, said the auctioneers, who will host the sale both in person and online.

The weapon was made by Nicolas-Noel Boutet, who was director of the state arms factory in Versailles.

After being crowned emperor, Napoleon is believed to have presented the sword to general Jean-Andoche Junot, but the general's wife later was forced to sell it to pay off debts.

It was then recovered by a London museum. A US collector was its last owner, but the man recently died, according to the auction house.

In May, France celebrated the bicentennial of Napoleon's death.

The famed Corsican is one of the most divisive figures in French history, his huge contribution to the creation of the modern state set against his imperialism and war-mongering.

Related Topics

France Company Died Wife Sale London Versailles Man Rock Island May December From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

6 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

6 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.