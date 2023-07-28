Open Menu

Syria Blast Kills Six Ahead Of Ashura: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A bomb killed six people and wounded scores on Thursday when it exploded near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum, Syria's most visited Shiite pilgrimage site, the interior ministry said.

The deadly blast south of Damascus came ahead of the annual commemoration of Ashura, when Shiites remember the death of the Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, in a seventh-century battle.

The interior ministry gave a death toll of six, state news agency SANA reported, revising an earlier death toll of five.

More than 20 people were wounded in the attack which the interior ministry said was caused when a motorcycle exploded near a taxi, calling it a "terrorist bombing".

A source at the nearby Al-Sadr hospital told AFP earlier that the facility had received 10 wounded after a car bombing near the shrine.

State television reported that the explosion was caused by a "bomb placed in a taxi by unidentified people".

"We heard a huge blast and people began to run," 39-year-old civil servant Ibrahim told AFP.

"Then ambulances arrived and security forces cordoned off the area." He said the explosion took place "near a security building around 600 metres (yards) from the mausoleum of Sayeda Zeinab", granddaughter of the Prophet Mohammed and the daughter of Imam Ali, a founding figure of Shiite islam.

The authorities had tightened security measures around the mausoleum for the 10-day Ashura commemoration, the most important in Shiite Islam.

On Tuesday, an explosion in a car in the same area wounded two civilians, official media cited a security official as saying.

Shiite shrines are a frequent target of attacks by Sunni Muslim extremists of the Islamic State group (IS), not only in Syria but also in neighbouring Iraq.

The Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum was hit by several deadly bombings during the country's civil war that erupted in 2011.

Since then, the mosque complex with its turquoise ceramics and gold dome in the Iranian style has been defended by Shiite militiamen, mostly Lebanese and Iraqi, as well as by the army.

Attacks have nonetheless declined in recent years, with some of the security measures relaxed.

IS said it was behind a double suicide attack in February 2016, 400 meters from the mausoleum, that killed 134 people, including more than 90 civilians.

The group had also claimed a triple blast near the sanctuary several weeks earlier that took the lives of at least 70 people.

