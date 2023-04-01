Syrian foreign minister set to visit Egypt Saturday

ISTANBUL ,April 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) –:Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is set to visit Egypt on Saturday for talks with Egyptian officials.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Mekdad will meet with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during his visit.

The statement did not provide any further details.

There was no confirmation from the Syrian side.

Mekdad's visit will be the first to Egypt since Syria's membership in the Cairo-based Arab League was suspended in November 2011 following the regime's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

The top diplomats of Egypt and Syria had met in September 2021 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings.

Shoukry had visited Damascus on Feb. 27 following the deadly earthquakes that rocked Syria and Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, killing thousands.

The Syrian regime exchanged official visits with several Arab countries in recent years amid reports about a possible resumption of Syria's membership in the Arab League.