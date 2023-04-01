UrduPoint.com

Syrian Foreign Minister Set To Visit Egypt Saturday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Syrian foreign minister set to visit Egypt Saturday

ISTANBUL ,April 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) –:Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is set to visit Egypt on Saturday for talks with Egyptian officials.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Mekdad will meet with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during his visit.

The statement did not provide any further details.

There was no confirmation from the Syrian side.

Mekdad's visit will be the first to Egypt since Syria's membership in the Cairo-based Arab League was suspended in November 2011 following the regime's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

The top diplomats of Egypt and Syria had met in September 2021 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings.

Shoukry had visited Damascus on Feb. 27 following the deadly earthquakes that rocked Syria and Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, killing thousands.

The Syrian regime exchanged official visits with several Arab countries in recent years amid reports about a possible resumption of Syria's membership in the Arab League.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Syria Egypt Damascus Visit New York September November From Top Arab

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches â€˜Pace is Everythingâ€™ so ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches â€˜Pace is Everythingâ€™ social media campaign

18 minutes ago
 Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

33 minutes ago
 Dubai College of Tourism launches â€˜Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches â€˜Autism And Sensory Awareness Courseâ€™ on D ..

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

33 minutes ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge i ..

China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge in 2022

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.