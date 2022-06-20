UrduPoint.com

Taishan's Moises Named CSL Player Of Round

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Shandong Taishan's Moises has been named Player of the Round in the Chinese Super League (CSL) after scoring a brace against Changchun Yatai.

"Winning every game is impossible in football," he said. "But we are a team with 'winning spirit,' which often helps us learn from losses and come up with a better attitude and mindset," said the Brazilian after winning Sunday's vote.

After losing 4-1 to Henan Songshan Longmen in the second round, Taishan won the following two matches including the 4-0 rout of Changchun Yatai last Thursday.

Moises won a double title of the Chinese Super League and the FA Cup with Shandong Taishan last season.

"I am looking forward to scoring more goals and sending more assists in the league," Moises said of his season goals.

"Everybody knows we are the defending champions and wants to beat us. We will never under-estimate any opponent," Moises added.

