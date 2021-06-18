UrduPoint.com
Taiwan Reports 188 COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Friday

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Taiwan on Friday reported 188 COVID-19 cases, including 187 local infections, as well as 21 deaths from the disease, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

Of the locally transmitted infections reported on Friday, 83 were men, and 104 were women, aged from under five to over 90. They showed symptoms between May 29 and June 17.

The 21 deaths were 12 men and nine women, aged from in their 50s to in their 90s. They passed away between June 10 and June 16.

On the same day, Taiwan reported one imported COVID-19 case from India.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 13,771, of which over 11,000 are infections reported since May 19, when the island raised its COVID-19 alert to level three.

To date, 518 people in Taiwan have died from COVID-19, including 504 since May 19.

