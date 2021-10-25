UrduPoint.com

Taliban Promises To Protect EU Afghan Mission

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Taliban promises to protect EU Afghan mission

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Taliban government promised Monday to ensure the security of any renewed European Union mission in Kabul, as Brussels considered making a cautious return.

A European official told AFP "we can confirm we are working on establishing a minimal presence on the ground" after the Financial Times reported that the mission could reopen within a month.

"For security reasons, we cannot go into further detail," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The European External Action Service, along with many embassies, closed the doors of its mission in Kabul and evacuated its staff in August, as Taliban forces seized the capital.

But Brussels is now keen to reach out to the Taliban on tackling a looming humanitarian crisis, while stopping short of recognising the Islamist regime as Afghanistan's government.

Last week, European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters that EU member states had agreed "that an EU minimal presence in Kabul was necessary to support the Afghan people and ensure safe passage for Afghans at risk, but that this did not mean any EU recognition".

