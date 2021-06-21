UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks 'closer' To Saving Iran Nuclear Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Talks 'closer' to saving Iran nuclear deal

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Negotiators are "closer" to saving the Iran nuclear deal but sticking points remain, diplomats said Sunday at the end of the latest round of talks.

World powers have been meeting since early April to try to bring the US back to the 2015 landmark agreement and Iran back into compliance with it.

Sunday's meeting came a day after ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner of the Islamic republic's presidential election, replacing moderate Hassan Rouhani.

"We are closer to a deal" but we are still "not there", EU negotiator Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, told reporters after the meeting.

Mora added that he expected in the next round "the delegations will come back from the capitals with clearer instructions, clearer ideas on how to finally close the deal".

He did not say when talks would resume, noting that the main problem continued to be finding a solution "in this delicate balance" between lifting US sanctions on Iran and reversing Tehran's stepped-up nuclear activities.

The 2015 accord -- promising Tehran sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear programme -- was thrown into disarray in 2018 when then US president Donald Trump withdrew.

He reimposed sanctions, leading Iran in turn to step up its nuclear activities from 2019 onwards.

Mora said the next seventh round of talks would also give "a clearer idea" of Iran's "new political environment" though he pointed out that talks had carried on despite the election.

jza/har

Related Topics

Election Iran Nuclear Trump Tehran Turkish Lira April Sunday 2015 2018 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

2 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

2 hours ago

UAE interbank rates up replicating US Fed&#039;s m ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extends support to ‘ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.