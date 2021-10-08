UrduPoint.com

Tearful Olympic Ski Jump Champion Lundby Out Of Beijing Games

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Paris, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Reigning Olympic ski jump champion Maren Lundby of Norway on Thursday tearfully withdrew from next year's Games in Beijing, claiming her "body has changed".

"Ski jumping is a sport with a lot of demands, weight is part of it.

My body has changed naturally lately and for this reason I don't want to sacrifice everything to be at the best level in Beijing," the 27-year-old told NRK tv.

"It's a difficult decision to make, because I would like to jump, but this season, it doesn't work."The two-time world champion added that her priority if to "feel good in terms of (her) health".

As well as a 2018 Olympic gold medal and world championships in 2019 and 2021, Lundby has 30 World Cup wins.

