Teenager Camavinga downs Lyon late to fire Rennes fourth

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Eduardo Camavinga shot Rennes into the European places on Sunday after his late strike saw Rennes win their fourth Ligue 1 match in a row 1-0 winners at faltering Lyon.

The 17-year-old's first ever Ligue 1 goal in his debut season in the French top flight moved his side to 30 points, five ahead of Lyon who were booed off by their fans and stayed eighth after their second defeat in three matches.

Rennes, who led Ligue 1 early in the season before falling away amid a two month winless streak, are in the Europa League spot and just one point away from the Champions League places.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy pulled off a sensational double save with six minutes left to deny Maxence Caqueret and Bertrand Traore.

However Camavinga stunned the home fans after 89 minutes when he collected Romain Del Castillo's pass and slalomed past Rafael and Joachim Andersen before squeezing his shot past Anthony Lopes.