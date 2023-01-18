Temperatures above seasonal norms could lead to decline in bee populations: Expert

DUZCE, Türkiye , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Temperatures lingering above seasonal norms could cause a decline in bee populations, as it creates an environment for viruses and bacteria and leads bees to early egg laying, according to an expert.

"If air temperatures follow their current course, it would create an environment for viruses and bacteria that will harm bees, and we may experience rapid losses," Dr. Meral Kekecoglu, head of the Beekeeping Research, Development and Application Center at Duzce University in Türkiye, told Anadolu.

"We are currently experiencing air temperatures reaching 15-16 degrees Celsius (59-60.8F). It is scientifically proven that when temperatures reach this level, bees attempt to leave the hive and collect pollen." She warned that if winter conditions return to normal, "then we will experience incredible bee losses." Kekecoglu went on to say they observed that bees bring pollen pellets which broods are fed with, adding, "the bees begin to lay eggs with the illusion of 'spring's arrival'.

" "This is what we biologically do not want at all," she stressed.

Touching on the makeshift precautions taken by beekeepers, Kekecoglu said: "According to what we hear, some beekeepers put the colonies in cold storage." "It is not possible for those who are doing large-scale beekeeping to find very large warehouses," she said.

Noting that both scientists and beekeepers have great concerns about climate change, she said "these climatic and undesirable temperatures can also expose bees to various diseases. Bacteria and viruses can survive in certain temperature conditions."Highlighting the fact that global warming is a worldwide issue, she said it is difficult to find solutions to the problems stemming from it.

Kekecoglu said the proposed solutions put forward all over the world to climate change and global warming are not short-term and that all people should be sensitive about climate change.