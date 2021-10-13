UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP And WTA Indian Wells Results

Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :results from the ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): Men 3rd rd Taylor Fritz (USA x31) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x5) 6-4, 6-3 Jannik Sinner (ITA x10) bt John Isner (USA x20) retired Women 4th rdJessica Pegula (USA x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) 6-1, 6-1Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x24) bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 6-4, 6-3

