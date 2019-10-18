UrduPoint.com
Tennis: ATP Stockholm Results

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Stockholm on Thursday (x denotes seeding): 2nd rd Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x1) 6-1, 6-1 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) bt Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4Denis Shapovalov (CAN x4) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3)Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x5) bt Gianluca Mager (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2)

