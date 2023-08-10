Tennis: ATP Toronto Masters results

Toronto, Canada, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :results from ATP Toronto Masters on Wednesday (x denotes seed; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)): 2nd rd Hubert Hurkacz (POL x15) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x4) 6-4, 6-3 Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Andrey Rublev (x6) 6-4, 6-3 Milos Raonic (CAN) bt Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-4, 6-3 Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4Daniil Medvedev (x2) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2, 7-5