Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :results on Tuesday in the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters hardcourt tennis tournament (x-denotes seeded player, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice.

Men Matteo Berrettini (ITA x6) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA x30) 6-4, 7-5 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 Taylor Fritz (USA x20) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/2) Alex De Minaur (AUS x29) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 Andrey Rublev (x7) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x28) 6-3, 6-4 Hubert Hurkacz (POL x11) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 John Isner (USA x23) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) 7-5, 6-3 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x33) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x31) 6-3, 6-4 Women Simona Halep (ROM x24) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x26) 6-1, 6-4 Petra Martic (CRO) bt Liudmila Samsonova (x28) 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 Iga Swiatek (POL x3) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x15) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 Madison Keys (USA x25) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-4 Paula Badosa (ESP x5) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x18) 6-4, 6-4 Veronika Kudermetova (x21) bt Markéta Vondrousová (CZE x30) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5Maria Sakkari (GRE x6) bt Daria Saville (AUS) 4-1 retiredElena Rybakina (KAZ x17) bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI x31) 7-6 (7/5), 6-2