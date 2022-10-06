Tennis: Monastir WTA results

Monastir, Tunisia, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the WTA tournament in Monastir on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Claire Liu (USA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x7) 7-5, 6-2 Elise Mertens (BEL x5) bt Despina Papamichail (GRE) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2Alize Cornet (FRA x3) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-3, 6-4Diane Parry (FRA) bt Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) 6-3, 1-0 -- retired