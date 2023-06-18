Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :results in the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Women Final Ekaterina Alexandrova (x4) bt Veronika Kudermetova (x1) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) Playing later MenFinalJordan Thompson (AUS) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED x6)