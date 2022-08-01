- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Tennis: Umag ATP Result
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Umag on Sunday (x denotes seeding): FinalJannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-1
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022
Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year
Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)
Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities
Cycling: Women's Tour de France results
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Neymar, Messi secure Champions Trophy for PSG on Galtier debut1 minute ago
-
Germany boss baffled by penalty call in Euro 2022 final defeat1 minute ago
-
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays 45 minutes in Man Utd friendly2 minutes ago
-
Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay world record2 minutes ago
-
England Euros win 'an inspiration for girls and women': Queen31 minutes ago
-
Nine perish in Uganda floods, many more 'feared dead'31 minutes ago
-
Scotland v New Zealand ODI scores32 minutes ago
-
Football: African Nations Championship results1 hour ago
-
Shamsi tops wife's request as South Africa seal T20 series win over England1 hour ago
-
'Dreams are made of this,' says England's Euro 2022 match-winner Kelly1 hour ago
-
Celtics great Bill Russell, 11-time NBA champion, dies at 881 hour ago
-
Colourful London catches final fever as women bid for glory1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.