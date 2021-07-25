Tennis: Umag ATP Results
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:40 AM
Umag, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Umag ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player): Semi-finalsRichard Gasquet (FRA x4) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3
