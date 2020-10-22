UrduPoint.com
Thai PM Revokes Emergency Measures After Week Of Protests

Muhammad Irfan Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Thailand's premier revoked emergency measures banning gatherings of more than four people after it failed to stifle daily pro-democracy protests in the capital, according to an official statement Thursday.

"The prime minister has announced the announcement of the severe state of emergency dated 15 October is revoked starting from October 22 at 12 pm (0500 GMT)," said a statement released in the Royal Gazette.

The emergency measures were imposed last Thursday after an anti-government protest saw demonstrators flash a three-finger salute to a royal motorcade -- an unprecedented challenge to the kingdom's unassailable monarchy.

