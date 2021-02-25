UrduPoint.com
Thailand Confirms 72 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Thailand confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

Of Thursday's new cases, 63 were domestic infections while nine others referred to imported cases, Apisamai said.

Those domestic cases included 30 detected in Samut Sakhon and seven in the capital Bangkok, among other provinces, she said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 25,764 cases of infection, 23,019 of which were domestic cases while 2,745 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 24,734 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 947 others are currently hospitalized and 83 fatalities have been reported.

