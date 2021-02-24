Thailand confirms 93 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday confirmed 93 cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 71 were local infections and 22 others were imported cases, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases included 56 in Samut Sakhon, seven in Pathum Thani, five in Ayutthaya, two in Bangkok and one in Nonthaburi, the report said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 25,692 cases of infection, 22,956 of which were reported as domestic while 2,736 others referred to those who had returned from abroad.

So far, 24,542 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,067 others are currently hospitalized and 83 fatalities have been reported.