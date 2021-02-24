UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Confirms 93 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Thailand confirms 93 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Thailand on Wednesday confirmed 93 cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 71 were local infections and 22 others were imported cases, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases included 56 in Samut Sakhon, seven in Pathum Thani, five in Ayutthaya, two in Bangkok and one in Nonthaburi, the report said.

Thailand has so far confirmed 25,692 cases of infection, 22,956 of which were reported as domestic while 2,736 others referred to those who had returned from abroad.

So far, 24,542 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,067 others are currently hospitalized and 83 fatalities have been reported.

Related Topics

Thailand Samut Sakhon Ayutthaya Pathum Thani Nonthaburi Bangkok From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

7 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

8 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

5 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

5 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.