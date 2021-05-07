UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 2,044 New COVID-19 Infections, 27 More Fatalities

BANGKOK, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Friday reported 2,044 new COVID-19 cases and 27 fatalities, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new infections, 2,040 were domestic transmissions and four others were imported cases, CCSA assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul told a briefing.

The greatest number of new local cases by provinces was recorded in Bangkok, with 869 infections, Panprapa said.

The capital, where the current wave allegedly originated, has confirmed nearly 17,000 infections since April 1.

Of all the cases currently under medical treatment, 1,170 are reportedly in serious conditions, 367 of which are supported by ventilators, she said.

CCSA said more bed will be needed for the next couple of weeks as the number of patients with severe condition continues to rise in Bangkok and its vicinity.

So far, Thailand has confirmed a total of 78,855 cases and 363 death.

