Thailand targets 7.5 mln tons of rice exports in 2023

BANGKOK, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) --:Thailand targets its rice exports this year at 7.5 million tons, in response to high demand and the instability of the Thai Baht, local media reported Thursday.

Despite steady high demand this year, the baht's volatility might cause Thai rice to be more expensive than its competitors, the National news Bureau of Thailand said.

The Commence Ministry has adjusted the export target for 2023 to 7.

5 million tons, down from 7.69 million tons exported last year, according to the ministry's Foreign Trade Department director-general Ronnarong Phoolpipat.

The ministry aims to continue promoting Thai rice through events and conferences, as well as trade trips with key partners including China, Vietnam, Australia and Germany, Ronnarong said.

The export volume in 2022 marked a 22-percent increase from the 6.3 million tons of rice exported in 2021, the ministry said in a written statement.