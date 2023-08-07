Open Menu

The Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Condoles King Of Morocco For Victims Of Road Accident In Azilal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles King of Morocco for victims of road accident in Azilal

Jeddah, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of condolences to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the road accident in the province of Azilal, in which over 20 people died.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Moroccan king, the families of the deceased and the Moroccan people, appealing to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the soul of the deceased and grant their families solace and patience.

