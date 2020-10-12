UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Life Of Ghosn: Fugitive Tycoon To Star In Screen Productions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

The life of Ghosn: Fugitive tycoon to star in screen productions

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn and his wife will take part in a documentary and a mini-series about his life, co-producers Alef One of France and MBC of Saudi Arabia said Monday.

The ex-Nissan chief was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on financial misconduct charges and spent 130 days in detention, before he dramatically jumped bail and smuggled himself out of the country late last year.

The 66-year-old businessman for the first time appeared in public in Lebanon in January, claiming he was a victim of a plot by Nissan and Japanese officials.

The documentary and six-part series will trace Ghosn's colourful story, "from his status as one of the most powerful bosses in the automobile industry to that of Japan's most wanted fugitive after his escape to Lebanon where he now resides," the producers said.

"Both productions will include exclusive contributions by Carlos and Carole Ghosn," they said in a statement.

Shooting for the documentary started last month in Beirut and is to continue until the end of the year on location in France, Japan and the United States, said the producers, and will include interviews with the Ghosn couple and other key figures.

As director, they hired Briton Nick Green, whose documentary work includes "A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad".

The mini-series comprising six one-hour episodes will be based on a screenplay supervised by Mark Goffman, whose was a writer for "The West Wing" and, more recently, the executive producer for the Netflix series "The Umbrella academy".

The Ghosn series, to be shot in 2021, will be directed by Charlotte Brandstrom, of "Conspiracy of Silence" and "Madam Secretary" fame.

Related Topics

France Wife Beirut Charlotte Japan United States Saudi Arabia Lebanon January November 2018 From Industry Nissan Netflix

Recent Stories

Two more dead in protests over Nigerian police bru ..

24 seconds ago

Letting virus 'run free' with eye to herd immunity ..

25 seconds ago

Dortmund 'wunderkind' in line to make Champions Le ..

26 seconds ago

Austria ski resort virus outbreak mishandled, repo ..

28 seconds ago

Moulana Adil's murder was conspiracy to spread sec ..

30 seconds ago

Russia Facilitates Implementation of French Initia ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.