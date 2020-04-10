ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Art group theater wallay would arrange an online recitation session of Manto's humor through facebook for Urdu lovers during the pandemic of coronavirus.

The online session will go live on Saturday night where art enthusiasts from team Theater Wallay will recite the best Urdu humor written by Saadat Hassan Manto and Krishan Chandar.

According the team TW, people know about the serious aspects of writings of these greats writers of urdu literature but their humorous pieces rarely got the same attention as their short stories and novels.

Team members Safeer Ullah Khan would read Manto's famous letters to Uncle Sam and a rare piece by Krishan Chandar.

The stream will go live on official Facebook page of Theater Wallay.