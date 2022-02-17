UrduPoint.com

Thousands Affected As Quake Hits Guatemala

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday caused damage affecting nearly 25,000 people, and caused one person to suffer a fatal heart attack, authorities said.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles), was in the coastal district of Escuintla, less than 100 kilometers southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

The United States Geological Survey said it measured 6.2, though Guatemalan authorities estimated it was stronger, at 6.8, followed by an aftershock of 4.8.

The quake caused landslides on roads, damage to houses and power outages affecting some 24,800 people, according to rescue services.

A 50-year-old woman died of a heart attack in a village west of the capital, which officials linked to the quake without specifying how.

The tremor was felt as far as El Salvador to the southeast of Guatemala and the south of Mexico.

Firefighters also reported a landslide on the road from the capital to Antigua, Guatemala's main tourist city.

The Central American country, located at the meeting point of three tectonic plates, is in a risk zone for earthquakes.

Last year, more than 125 earthquakes were recorded in Guatemala without any deaths or significant damage.

Related Topics

Attack Earthquake Road Died Escuintla Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Women From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

9 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

8 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

8 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>