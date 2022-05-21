UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Covid-negative Beijing Residents Sent To Quarantine

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Thousands of Covid-negative Beijing residents sent to quarantine

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Thousands of Covid-negative Beijing residents were relocated to quarantine hotels overnight due to a handful of infections, as the capital begins to take more extreme control measures resembling virus-hit Shanghai.

Beijing has been battling its worst outbreak since the pandemic started. The Omicron variant has infected over 1,300 since late April, leading city restaurants, schools and tourist attractions to be closed indefinitely.

China's strategy to achieve zero Covid cases includes strict border closures, lengthy quarantines, mass testing and rapid, targeted lockdowns.

Over 13,000 residents of the locked-down Nanxinyuan residential compound in southeast Beijing were relocated to quarantine hotels overnight Friday due to 26 new infections discovered in recent days, according to photos and a government notice widely shared on social media.

"Experts have determined that all Nanxinyuan residents undergo centralised quarantine beginning midnight May 21 for seven days," authorities from Chaoyang district said Friday.

"Please cooperate, otherwise you will bear the corresponding legal consequences."

Related Topics

Social Media Chaoyang Beijing Shanghai April May Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to ..

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to N. Korea 'threat'

35 seconds ago
 Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cut ..

Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cuts Finland gas

36 seconds ago
 FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

25 minutes ago
 Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North ..

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea

38 seconds ago
 Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sinceri ..

Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity

6 minutes ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan in defending nation ..

China firmly supports Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, achieving stab ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.