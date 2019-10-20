UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Opposition Supporters Rally In Ivory Coast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Thousands of opposition supporters rally in Ivory Coast

Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Tens of thousands of people attended a rally by the opposition Ivorian Democratic Party (PDCI) on Saturday in preparation for next year's presidential election.

Supporters dressed in the party's green and white colours flooded into John Paul II Square in the city of Yamoussoukro, the birthplace of former president and party founder Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

"We are now at a decisive stage before the conference to choose our candidate," PDCI deputy leader Maurice Kakou Guikahue said.

Former Ivory Coast president and party leader Henri Konan Bedie called for reforms to ensure the independence of the electoral commission ahead of the vote.

"Ahead of the next presidential election, the PDCI and its allies are more determined than ever to take up the reins of government," Bedie said.

Former Ivory Coast rebel leader Guillaume Soro, also an ex-president of the country's parliament, said Friday he will run in the 2020 presidential poll.

Next year's election is a key challenge for the West African country after its disputed 2010-2011 ballot ended in violence between rival supporters that left 3,000 people dead.

Ivory Coast has long been west Africa's top economic performer and is the world's leading cocoa producer but it has struggled with political tensions.

ck/dt/pvh

Related Topics

Election Africa Dead World Parliament Vote Soro Yamoussoukro Independence Ivory Coast 2020 Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

2 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

4 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

4 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

3 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

4 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.