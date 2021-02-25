UrduPoint.com
Three Dead, Five Critical After Singapore Workshop Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Three dead, five critical after Singapore workshop blast

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Three workers have died and five others are in critical condition after an explosion at a Singapore workshop that left victims with their clothes torn off and badly burnt, reports said Thursday.

The men were taken to hospital Wednesday after the blast at a company that works on fire protection systems in an industrial area, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

Authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

Preliminary investigations found the accident was caused by a "combustible dust explosion", the reports said.

The nationalities of the men was still unclear.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

