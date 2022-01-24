UrduPoint.com

Three Iraqi Soldiers Killed By Roadside Bomb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Three Iraqi soldiers killed by roadside bomb

Kirkuk, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Three Iraqi soldiers were killed Monday morning in bomb blast targeting their patrol on a road in Kirkuk city, north of the capital Baghdad, a military source said.

A fourth soldier was injured in the same attack, which was not immediately claimed.

It follows an attack on an army base on Friday in which 11 soldiers were killed in the eastern Iraqi province of Diyala, that was later claimed by the Islamic State group.

The Friday attack coincided with a sophisticated IS assault on a Kurdish-run prison in Hasakeh in northern Syria aimed to free fellow jihadists.

Clashes continued for a fifth day Monday in Hasakeh, with reports of over 150 people having been killed.

IS rose to power in 2014 after claiming large swathes of Iraq and Syria and declaring itself a "caliphate".

Backed by the US-led coalition, Iraq declared its "victory" over the group in late 2017, but has since continued to grapple with a low-level insurgency, flaring up at various points.

IS jihadists in Iraq have been concentrated in the Kirkuk region and the provinces of Salaheddin and Diyala.

They have also targeted fighters from the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq's north.

On December 3, at least nine Kurdish fighters and three brothers were killed in northern Iraq attacks blamed on the jihadist group.

IS also claimed a bombing against a market in Sadr city, a Shiite suburb of the capital Baghdad, that killed dozens of people in July last year.

A UN report last year estimated that around 10,000 IS fighters remained active across Iraq and Syria, many of them in Kurdish-controlled areas.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Bomb Blast United Nations Syria Iraq Road Kirkuk Baghdad Same July December 2017 Market From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

58 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

1 hour ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

49 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

49 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.