Three Killed, Dozens Hurt In Czech Train Crash

Wed 04th August 2021

Three killed, dozens hurt in Czech train crash

Prague, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Three people died and dozens more were injured on Wednesday when two trains collided at a village in the west of the Czech Republic, according to railway officials.

The Munich-to-Prague express, number Ex 351 belonging to the German firm Die Laenderbahn, collided with a regional train between the Czech towns of Plzen and Domazlice, which was coming from the opposite direction.

Rescuers said two of the dead were Czech engine drivers, one of whom was operating the German train. The third victim was a female passenger on the regional train.

Several foreigners were travelling on the German train and some of them were among the injured, local media reported.

"Unfortunately, according to the latest information, a train collision.

.. has killed three and left dozens of people injured," national rail operator Sprava zeleznic said on Twitter.

"All the passengers have been evacuated from the trains," the firm added.

National police said every passenger was accounted for, adding that the accident happened shortly after 8:00 am (0600 GMT) at Milavce.

Earlier, rescuers said 31 people whose lives were not in danger were being treated and seven others were in a critical state.

According to footage shown on Czech public television, one part of the German train was completely mangled, though both vehicles remained upright.

Die Laenderbahn said in a statement that "the running of the train on the Czech side is the responsibility of the CD", the Ceske drahy rail company.

