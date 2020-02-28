Three Syrian soldiers wounded by Israeli fire near Golan: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :At least three Syrian soldiers were wounded by Israeli helicopter fire near the annexed Golan Heights late Thursday, the official SANA agency reported.

"Israeli helicopters launched missiles above the occupied Golan Heights, hitting (Syrian) army positions at Kahtaniyeh, Al-Horiyyat and the liberated town of Quneitra, leaving three wounded among the troops," SANA said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said one Syrian soldier was killed in the attack and seven were wounded, some of them seriously.