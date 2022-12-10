Tibetan centenarian patient recovers from COVID-19

LHASA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Puencog Zhoema, a 100-year-old resident in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, recovered from COVID-19 days ago and was discharged from hospital after 25 days of medical treatment.

The centenarian tested positive for nucleic acid on Nov. 6 after being infected with the novel coronavirus spread by her grandchildren.

Puencog Zhoema, accompanied by her son-in-law, was admitted to the Third People's Hospital of Tibet later.

Sonam Qoezhoen, Puencog Zhoema's doctor, said that the senior was diagnosed as a moderate case and showed symptoms of coughing with phlegm and shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, the patient also suffers from several fundamental diseases, including chronic heart failure, high risk of hypertension, and hepatitis B.

Doctors then optimized the treatment plans for Puencog Zhoema and provided her with nursing services around the clock.

"The recovery of the elderly truly encouraged us. We believe that we can cure more patients through our joint efforts," Sonam Qoezhoen said.

A total of 113 patients over 80 years old have been treated and discharged from the hospital since the latest COVID-19 outbreak in August in Tibet, said Puencog Zhaxi, director of the hospital.