UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Aims To Cut Estimated Deaths From Major Quake In Half

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Tokyo aims to cut estimated deaths from major quake in half

TOKYO, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) --:The Tokyo metropolitan government has said that it plans to set a new target of "roughly halving" the estimated maximum death toll in the event of a significant earthquake occurring directly under the Japanese capital.

The current estimated figure stands at around 6,100 people and the metropolitan government aims to reach the new target by fiscal 2030, according to a working draft of revisions to Tokyo's regional disaster prevention plan presented at a government panel meeting on Tuesday.

The draft also covers measures to enhance disaster prevention, such as advances in the quake resistance of buildings and the greater use of non-combustible materials in their construction.

In May 2022, the metropolitan government revised down its estimate for damage from the possible earthquake by around 30 percent for the first time in about 10 years.

According to the revised estimates, the largest death toll of up to 6,148 and damage to around 194,000 buildings would result if a quake with a magnitude of 7.3 originated in the southern part of central Tokyo.

Related Topics

Earthquake Tokyo May Event From Government

Recent Stories

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls fo ..

OIC condemning desecration of Holy Quran, calls for joint action to stop recurre ..

18 minutes ago
 Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to ..

Pak-US partnership critical for transformation to renewables: Masood Khan

27 minutes ago
 Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terror ..

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

3 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.