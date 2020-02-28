Tokyo shares down more than 3.6% at close on virus fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares tumbled over 3.6 percent at the close on Friday, extending losses for a fifth day after US and European sell-offs on worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 3.67 percent, or 805.27 points, to 21,142.96, while the broader Topix index lost 3.65 percent, or 57.19 points, to 1,510.87.