Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes of recovery, vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders were cautiously optimistic about economic recovery and cheered reported advances in coronavirus treatments.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.59 percent, or 358.49 points, to close at 22,945.50, while the broader Topix index ended up 1.56 percent, or 24.36 points, at 1,589.51.