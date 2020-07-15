UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Stocks Close Higher On Hopes Of Recovery, Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo stocks close higher on hopes of recovery, vaccine

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as traders were cautiously optimistic about economic recovery and cheered reported advances in coronavirus treatments.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.59 percent, or 358.49 points, to close at 22,945.50, while the broader Topix index ended up 1.56 percent, or 24.36 points, at 1,589.51.

