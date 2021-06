Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as high-tech shares rallied following a record close on the Nasdaq, with investors focusing on the Fed meeting this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.96 percent, or 279.50 points, to 29,441.30, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.80 percent, or 15.73 points, to 1,975.48.