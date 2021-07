Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street and welcomed the start of the Olympics without any major trouble.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.04 percent, or 285.29 points, to 27,833.29. The broader Topix index gained 1.11 percent, or 21.21 points, to 1,925.62.