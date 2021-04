Tokyo, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly higher Wednesday on hopes for a global economic recovery, with the market shifting its focus to corporate earnings.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.12 percent, or 34.16 points, to 29,730.79, while the broader Topix index was up 0.67 percent, or 13.09 points, at 1,967.43.