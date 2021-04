Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Friday in subdued trade as investors stayed away from active trading amid Japan's Golden Week holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.35 percent or 100.89 points at 28,953.08 in early trade, while the broader Topix Index gained 0.06 percent or 1.06 points to 1,910.12.