Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down nearly two percent Tuesday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street and concerns about rising virus cases in Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.97 percent, or 584.99 points, to 29,100.38, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.55 percent, or 30.31 points, to 1,926.25.