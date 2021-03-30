(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly higher on Tuesday following another record finish for the Dow as Washington accelerates its vaccination programme, fuelling hopes for further economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.16 percent, or 48.18 points, to 29,432.70, rising for a fourth straight session.

But the broader Topix index fell 0.78 percent, or 15.48 points, to 1,977.86.