Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Slightly Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes slightly higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly higher on Tuesday following another record finish for the Dow as Washington accelerates its vaccination programme, fuelling hopes for further economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.16 percent, or 48.18 points, to 29,432.70, rising for a fourth straight session.

But the broader Topix index fell 0.78 percent, or 15.48 points, to 1,977.86.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

